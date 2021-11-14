May 26, 1982 - November 11, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Michel N. Schiralli, age 39, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Michel is survived by father, Rocco (Tammy Rose) Schiralli; mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Schiralli; sister, Jillian (Gerome) Samonte; brothers: Justin, Matt, and Jared Sonnickson; grandmother, Genevieve Schiralli; uncles: Matt (Julie) Ventura, Nicholas and John Schiralli; aunt, Terry (Gus) Tsirtsis; cousins: Nick and Natalie Ventura, Kyle Ventura, Dominic and Damion Schiralli, and George Tsirtsis.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Peter Schiralli and Matt and Virginia Ventura; stepmother, Brook Schiralli.

Michel was a musician who played the guitar, drums, and keyboard. He was a composer who wrote 100's of songs and several soundtracks for movies. Michel was a graduate of Wheeler High School, class of 2000. Words cannot begin to express how much he was loved by his family and friends, the depths of his talent and kindness. He will be tremendously missed.