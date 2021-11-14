May 26, 1982 - November 11, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Michel N. Schiralli, age 39, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Michel is survived by father, Rocco (Tammy Rose) Schiralli; mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Schiralli; sister, Jillian (Gerome) Samonte; brothers: Justin, Matt, and Jared Sonnickson; grandmother, Genevieve Schiralli; uncles: Matt (Julie) Ventura, Nicholas and John Schiralli; aunt, Terry (Gus) Tsirtsis; cousins: Nick and Natalie Ventura, Kyle Ventura, Dominic and Damion Schiralli, and George Tsirtsis.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Peter Schiralli and Matt and Virginia Ventura; stepmother, Brook Schiralli.
Michel was a musician who played the guitar, drums, and keyboard. He was a composer who wrote 100's of songs and several soundtracks for movies. Michel was a graduate of Wheeler High School, class of 2000. Words cannot begin to express how much he was loved by his family and friends, the depths of his talent and kindness. He will be tremendously missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville. Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 PM. A committal service will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Please gather at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral Home at 9:30 AM and there will be procession to Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Caring Place, Sojourner Truth House, St. Joseph Carmelite Home, East Chicago, Nourish NC, Wilmington N.C.
