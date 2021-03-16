Nov. 8, 1954 - March 13, 2021
VALPRAISO, IN - Michele Lynn Christy, 66, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at home. She was born November 8, 1954 in Chicago to Joseph V. and Marylee (Fleming) Pollaro.
On November 10, 1980 she married Brian W. Christy who survives. Michele is also survived by her children: B. J. Christy and Mandy (Joe) DeFelice both of Valparaiso; her stepchildren: Glenn (Lisa) Christy and Deborah Heinold both of Valparaiso and Aaron Christy of Hebron; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her parents Joseph and Marylee Pollaro of Valparaiso; and her brothers and sister: Ralph (Julie) Pollaro and JoAnn (David) Sauders both of Valparaiso and Nick Pollaro of Plainfield, IN. Michele was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Eaton and her brother Joseph.
Because of her love for children Michele spent many years providing daycare services for local families. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Pastor Shawn Evans officiating. Visitation will from 11:00 AM until the time of services on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pancan.org for Pancreatic Cancer or St. Jude's Foundation.