Michele Lynn Christy

On November 10, 1980 she married Brian W. Christy who survives. Michele is also survived by her children: B. J. Christy and Mandy (Joe) DeFelice both of Valparaiso; her stepchildren: Glenn (Lisa) Christy and Deborah Heinold both of Valparaiso and Aaron Christy of Hebron; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her parents Joseph and Marylee Pollaro of Valparaiso; and her brothers and sister: Ralph (Julie) Pollaro and JoAnn (David) Sauders both of Valparaiso and Nick Pollaro of Plainfield, IN. Michele was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Eaton and her brother Joseph.