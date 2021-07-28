 Skip to main content
DYER, IN — Michele M Britton, age 60, of Dyer, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. She is survived by her father Frank Britton, sister Julie (Colin) Sheard, and brother Frank Britton. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Standley and mother Glenda Britton.

A memorial visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Shelly was an avid sports fan who loved the Chicago Blackhawks and White Sox. She was also an incredibly caring and nurturing person who enjoyed spending time with her late husband at their cabin in Minnesota. She was known for her bubbly, energetic demeanor as well asher infectious goofy laugh. www.fagenmiller.com

