Michele Marie (Gasaway) Clark
SOUTH BEND, IN — Michele Marie (Gasaway) Clark, 60 of South Bend, IN, formally of Highland, IN, passed away Mothers Day May 10th 2020 in Trailpointe Village.
Michele was born on October 17, 1959, in Chicago Heights, IL, to Robert Dean Gasaway and Margaret Ann (Phillips) Gasaway. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Ann Phillips of Highland, IN; her son Jason Clark (Fiance Tracy Caronia) of Des Plaines, IL; daughter, Sarah St. Marie; her best friend, Sister Cheri Gasaway Middleton South Bend, IN; and brothers Mike Gasaway Demotte, IN, and Danny Gasaway Griffith, IN. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Michele was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Dean Gasaway; brother-in-law, Bill Middleton; and grandparents, Michael and Helen Phillips, Kenneth and Evelyn Gasaway. Our beloved daughter. granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend will always be remembered by her smile and a "Thank you Babe" for all she met. A kind heart and a love for sports and animals was a joy to her.
She was a survivor with a strong faith in God, she took on the battle and always won. She was tired and wanted to relax in Heaven. Fly with your wings, Michele. You got to the finish line. You won and are free from suffering, Amen.
Memorial contributions in Michele's honor may be directed to Saint Joseph Church, 226 N. Hill St. South Bend, IN 46617, where a Mass will be held at a later date. KANIEWSKI FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
