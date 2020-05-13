Michele Marie (Gasaway) Clark

Michele was born on October 17, 1959, in Chicago Heights, IL, to Robert Dean Gasaway and Margaret Ann (Phillips) Gasaway. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret Ann Phillips of Highland, IN; her son Jason Clark (Fiance Tracy Caronia) of Des Plaines, IL; daughter, Sarah St. Marie; her best friend, Sister Cheri Gasaway Middleton South Bend, IN; and brothers Mike Gasaway Demotte, IN, and Danny Gasaway Griffith, IN. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Michele was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Dean Gasaway; brother-in-law, Bill Middleton; and grandparents, Michael and Helen Phillips, Kenneth and Evelyn Gasaway. Our beloved daughter. granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend will always be remembered by her smile and a "Thank you Babe" for all she met. A kind heart and a love for sports and animals was a joy to her.