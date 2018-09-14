Michele Weimer Tribole, 55, born on April 4, 1963, in Valparaiso, IN, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 1, 2018.
Michele was born on April 4, 1963, in Valparaiso, IN to Maynard (Anita) Weimer and Fay (Louis) Popp.
She is survived by her parents; her daughters Ariel Tribole (Kirkland, WA) and Alora Tribole (Chesterton); her sister Lorelei Weimer (Chesterton); her step-sisters Tracy Popp (Key West, FL); Jami Mathews (Phoenix, AZ); and step-brother Bret Lawrence (Indianapolis); her uncles Curt (Marian) Weimer (Valparaiso); Jack (Kathie) Weimer (Gurnee, IL); and aunts Ferne Weimer (Dallas, TX); Marilyn Laszlo (Porter); and Shirley Killosky (Papua New Guinea).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Helen Weimer and Martin and Lois Laszlo and her aunt, Carolyn Laszlo Prosser.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.