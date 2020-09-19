 Skip to main content
Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Michelle Anne Steinbeck

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHELLE ANNE STEINBECK ON HER 23RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

9/19/1970 - 4/17/1998

As time goes by without you and days turn into years they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears. Your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Give Dad a big hug and kiss from all of us! All Of Our Love, Mom, Brothers, Billy (Tina), David (Johanna), Nieces and Nephews.

