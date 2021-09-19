Sept. 19, 1970 - April 17, 1998

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHELLE ANNE STEINBECK ON HER 24TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

We cannot give you birthday presents. Your hands we cannot touch. So, we ask God to give you a message, the one we love so much.

Please, grant us one wish to have His choir of angels sing, "Happy Birthday to You." Give Dad a big hug and kiss from all of us! All Of Our Love, Mom, Brothers, Billy (Tina), David (Johanna), Nieces and Nephews.