 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Michelle Anne Steinbeck

Sept. 19, 1970 - April 17, 1998

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHELLE ANNE STEINBECK ON HER 24TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

We cannot give you birthday presents. Your hands we cannot touch. So, we ask God to give you a message, the one we love so much.

Please, grant us one wish to have His choir of angels sing, "Happy Birthday to You." Give Dad a big hug and kiss from all of us! All Of Our Love, Mom, Brothers, Billy (Tina), David (Johanna), Nieces and Nephews.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts