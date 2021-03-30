Oct. 23, 1982 - Mar. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Michelle Lynn Barrera (Trapp), age 38, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 19 years, Adrian Barrera; children: Adrian Barrera, Jr., Emily Barrera and Peyton Barrera; parents: Jerry (Sue) Trapp and Judy (Dan) Trzepacz; and brothers: Jim (Yolanda) Trapp and Bill (Jill) Trapp.

Michelle spent the first four years of her career in Labor & Delivery at Northlake Methodist Hospital and then as an instructor/professor for the next three years. Michelle spent the final two years of her career as the Dean of Nursing for Chamberlain University. Michelle was very active in all of her children's sports; enjoying the role of Basketball Coach and Board Member. She was a member of Faith Church in Cedar Lake. Michelle was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Private for the family.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required.