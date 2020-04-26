Michelle Marie Gladish

Born in Vallejo, CA on July 29, 1943 to Frank and Mildred "Micci" Ramsey. Michelle was a graduate of Hammond Tech and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She had an amazing talent for drawing and painting. She attended classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. She taught art classes for over 40 years, was owner of Gladco Arts for 30 years, a proud member of the Women Arts of the West, illustrated books, and won many art awards. When not painting or spending time with family, Michelle loved riding her beloved horse, Beau.