Michelle Marie Mezey-Sears

Michelle was born and raised in Munster, IN. She and her brother, Michael, attended Munster High School, where she graduated as a member of the class of 1976. Michelle moved on to her beloved alma mater, Indiana University-Bloomington, where she received a B.S.N. from the School of Nursing in 1980. After her graduation, Michelle married Dr. Nicholas J. Sears II in October 1981. She accepted a position at Indiana University Medical Center in the surgical ICU, where she became a shift supervisor in 1983. She and her husband moved to Alabama in July 1983, where she was a research nurse for the division of cardiology. Florida became their permanent home in 1987 when they moved to Tampa. Michelle obtained her master's segree from the University of South Florida in health administration in the early 1990s.