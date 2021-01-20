Michelle Marie Mezey-Sears
ORLANDO, FL — Michelle Marie Mezey-Sears, 62, of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully from breast cancer on Friday, January 15, 2021. Michelle is survived by her two children, Nicholas J. Sears III and Kimberly A. Sears, of Orlando, FL, and her older brother, Michael W. Mezey, of Munster, IN.
Michelle was born and raised in Munster, IN. She and her brother, Michael, attended Munster High School, where she graduated as a member of the class of 1976. Michelle moved on to her beloved alma mater, Indiana University-Bloomington, where she received a B.S.N. from the School of Nursing in 1980. After her graduation, Michelle married Dr. Nicholas J. Sears II in October 1981. She accepted a position at Indiana University Medical Center in the surgical ICU, where she became a shift supervisor in 1983. She and her husband moved to Alabama in July 1983, where she was a research nurse for the division of cardiology. Florida became their permanent home in 1987 when they moved to Tampa. Michelle obtained her master's segree from the University of South Florida in health administration in the early 1990s.
Upon her separation from her husband, Michelle and her two children, Nicholas and Kimberly, moved to College Park, a suburb of Orlando, FL. Her two children attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, where Michelle regularly volunteered for school events and fundraisers. Michelle furthered her education and received a PhD in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health in 2008. She put her advanced degree to use working with local vendors in Orlando and writing articles about health and nutrition.
Michelle was a loving and devoted mother. She never missed one of Nicholas' baseball games or Kimberly's dance recitals, and attended their soccer games every weekend. She was also a troop leader for her son's Boy Scout Troop. Michelle's top priority was her children, whom she always put first. She encouraged them to follow their passions and always supported them in their endeavors.
A memorial service will be held for Michelle on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Michelle Sears to the American Cancer Society or her alma mater, Indiana University School of Nursing-Bloomington. To donate to the university, go to nursing.indiana.edu, click on the "Give Now" button, and select "Alumni Helping Students Scholarship" from the drop-down menu. Checks should be made payable to the IU Foundation/School of Nursing and mailed to IU School of Nursing/IU Foundation P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and aides who work at Advent Health/Florida Hospital. They also give special thanks to her personal caregivers, who assisted her with love and compassion in her own home through this process.