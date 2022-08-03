GARY - Michelle Mary Cavell, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 29, 2022.

Michelle was the beloved daughter of the late William and Rosalie Lunsford. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Cavell; and was the adoring mother of Cassandra Cavell, Angela (Matthew) Hemphill, Michael (Megan) Cavell, and Thomas (Michelle) Cavell; dearest grandmother to Matthew, Madalynn, and Rosalie Hemphill, Cyle Cavell, Bryce, and Madison Hall. She is also survived by her siblings: Valerie (Ignatius) Ghattos, William (Mary) Lunsford, Kevin (Tracy) Lunsford, Kandis (Edward) Zoratti and Melanie (James) Ewing; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Michelle spent the younger years of her children's lives at home until they were old enough that she went to work at Lake Ridge Middle School. She spent many years as an office assistant as well as a classroom aide filling in wherever needed. During this time, she created lasting connections and memories with many children and colleagues.

Michelle was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched. Friends are invited to meet with the family to remember and celebrate Michelle's life on Friday, August 5, 2022, 11:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46408.