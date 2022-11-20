 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 1930 - Nov. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Midge Wallen, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022. He was born August 6, 1930 in Floyd County, Kentucky to Davy and Edith (Huff) Wallen. Midge served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 and was a Mason, affiliated with the Calumet Lodge 379 in Chesterton.

Midge is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice (Marion) Wallen; son, Gordon Randall (Boni) Wallen, Houston, TX; son, David Ricky Wallen, Valparaiso; daughter, Midge Lorene (Chris) Shultz, Valparaiso; his grandchildren, Josh, Nick, Dayna, Jake, Woody, and Kevin, had a very special place in his heart; and was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davy and Edith; and beloved brother, Ralph Wallen.

There will be no service per Midge's request. The family will have a private entombment at ANGELCREST CEMETERY, Valparaiso at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or the VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso.

