Miguel C. Mendez

Oct. 8, 1934 - July 21,2022

HAMMOND - Miguel Mendez, age 87, of Hammond passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1934, to the late Juan Carlos Mendez Parra and Judith Najera in Mexico City, Mexico.

On April 15, 1975, he married the love of his life, Rosaura Garcia Castro in Chicago, IL. Miguel retired from Inland Steel after 23 years of service as a Laborer in the 7 th Blast Furnace. Miguel will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a man with an incredible sense of humor who had a gift for making people smile in any situation.

Miguel is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosaura Mendez; his daughter, Judith (Jesus) Mendez Serrano of Murietta, CA; his three sons: Miguel Mendez of Chicago, IL, Francisco (Vanessa) Mendez of Chicago, IL, David (Lela) Mendez of Plainfield, IL; five granddaughters: Lauren Alvarez, Amanda Alvarez, Yuleisy Santiesteban, Alexandra Henry, Genevieve Mendez; three brothers: Carlos Mendez, Arturo Mendez Chavez, Edgar Najera; five sisters: Susan Eddings , Beatriz Mendez, Lucila Mendez, Silvia Mendez, Edith Nieto, He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Miguel was preceded in death by his parents: Juan Carlos Mendez Parra and Judith Najera; his brother, Danilo Najera; and cousin Evangelina Tellez.

Visitations will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Burns-Kish Funeral Home and Cremations, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. Internment will follow soon after at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.