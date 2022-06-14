EAST CHICAGO - Miguel "Gelo" Nieves was born on September 27, 1949, in Ciales, Puerto Rico. Miguel is survived by his siblings: Gloria Olmos (Ray), Teresa Calinski (Frank), Millie Guevara (Robert) and Ramon Nieves Jr. (Angie). He has numerous nieces and nephews of whom he cherished.

He is preceded in death by his parents: the late Ramon and Guillermina Nieves; and his brother, Charlie Nieves.

Miguel served as an honorable soldier to this great nation. He is fondly remembered for his efforts in the Vietnam War. Commendations for his service include National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert of the Rifle M-16, and remembered as a Sharpshooter of the Grenade.

His brilliant mind, compassionate heart and selfless life distinguished Miguel as a cherished man for all those he encountered. May his legacy live on through his loved ones and his fellow Army brothers.

We will commemorate his life on June 15, 2022, at Acevez Funeral Home, 4918 Magoun Avenue East Chicago, Indiana for a viewing at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. The burial will then take place at Ridgelawn Cemetery located at 4401 Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana.

PLEASE NOTE, MAGOUN AVE IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, ENTER PARKING LOT THROUGH ALLEY BEHIND FUNERAL HOME, FROM 149TH OR 150TH.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com