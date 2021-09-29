 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 1975 — Sep. 18, 2021

Miguel J. Hardrict passed away suddenly Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the age of 45.

Born November 25, 1975, in Shelby, MS, he graduated from East Chicago Central High School in 1994. He was a long-time employee at U-Haul International of Schererville, IN.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Mary C. Hardrict; brother, Desmond W. Hardrict; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, October 1, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN.

