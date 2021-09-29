Miguel J. Hardrict

Born November 25, 1975, in Shelby, MS, he graduated from East Chicago Central High School in 1994. He was a long-time employee at U-Haul International of Schererville, IN.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Mary C. Hardrict; brother, Desmond W. Hardrict; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, October 1, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN.