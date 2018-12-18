PORTAGE, IN - Miguel M. Canelo, age 71, of Portage passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 in his home with his family at his side. Miguel was born January 14, 1947 in La Moncada, Mexico to the late Guadalupe and Lucina (Martinez) Canelo. He was a retired steel worker that worked at Republic Steel. Miguel was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former member of The United Steel Workers Union.
Miguel is survived by his beloved wife, Noemi (nee Rosillo); his three children, Miguel (Jackie) Canelo, Fatima (Gregory) Lopez and Rosi (Marco) Molina; six grandchildren, Isabel, Sara, Julia, Mikey, Benjamin and Adam; six brothers, three sisters; his loving mother,brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Daniel and one brother.
Visitation will be from 2:00-800 p.m. Wednesday December 19, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Thursday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church 2949 Willowcreek Road Portage, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin McCarthy at the Church Thursday starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery.
