CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mihailo Kostur age 77, peacefully passed away on February 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Mihailo is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mara (Mary); sons, Eli (Alicia) Kostur and Nenad (Dragana) Kostur; daughter, Nancy (Craigory) Wise; grandchildren, Harry, Luka, Marko, and Aiden Nikolas; sister, Nada (Risto) Lozevski, nephews, Nikola and Jovan; many Kumovi, cousins, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Bozo and Andja Kostur.

Mihailo was born in Vrlika Dalmatia, Croatia. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. Mihailo graduated from Emerson High School in Gary, IN. He worked as an operator for Arcelor Mittal for 37 years. Mihailo enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, playing bocce ball, many different card games, making homemade wine, following Serbian traditions and spending time with his grandchildren. Mihailo was a member of St. Elijah Cathedral in Merrillville, IN, as well as the Chetnik organization.

Funeral Service will be held directly at St. Elijah Cathedral, 8700 Taft Street, Merrillville IN on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM with V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, from 5:00-8:00 PM. Pomen Service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.mycalumetpark.com