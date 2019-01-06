MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mijo Dukic, age 79, of Merrillville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Mijo retired from the Budd Co. in Gary, IN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mara (Rajkovich); his dear son, Ilija.
Mijo is survived by his son, Vojislav Dukic; daughter, Joka (Triva) Garcev; and his treasured grandson Petar (Pero) Garcev; two sisters, Djuka Sormaz and Gospova Trninic.Visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Pomen Service at 7:30 PM, V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Sava Church, 9191 Mississippi Street, Merrillville, IN. Interment at Gracanica Serbian Cemetery, Third Lake, IL. For further information please contact Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com