Dec. 25, 1933 - Jan. 20, 2022

ST JOHN, IN - Mike Bikos, age 88, of St. John, IN, formerly of Greece, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Mike is survived by his sons: Bill (Kelly) Bikos, George (Sally) Bikos; beloved grandson, Michael W. Bikos; brothers: Thanasi Bakoyiannis, Christos Bakoyiannis, Nick Bakoyiannis; and sister, Tulla Georgantas, all of Greece; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Bikos; and parents: Vasilis and Costadina Bakoyiannis.

Mike retired from his profession as a chef working in various restaurants in Northwest Indiana. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his devoted grandson Michael.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410.

The family requires all attendees wear masks at all times.

Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.