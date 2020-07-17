Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROWN POINT, IN - Mike "Butthead" Spanburg, age 56 of Crown Point, previously of Highland, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020. He was a member of Teamsters Local 142 and was also a member of the Crown Point Eagles and Crown Point Moose Lodge. Mike was preceded in death by his mother-Sandy Spanburg.