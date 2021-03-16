LOWELL, IN - Mike F. Manes, 83, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He is survived by his children: Victor (Kris) Manes, Michael (Lisa) Manes and Susan (Dave) Wietbrock; grandchildren: Miranda (John) O'Block, Michael (Shyan) Manes, Kelsey (Kyle) Pattee, Kristy Wietbrock, Nickolas and Nathan Manes, Melissa (David) Alldredge and Anthony Clark. He was Papa Mike to his great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Aubrey, Maverick Pattee and baby Manes on the way; siblings: Rosemary (Richard) Carlberg, Joanne Klotz; preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra; siblings: Phillip Manes and Dorothy Kelly.

Mike worked for Illinois Bell for 38 years and loved to tell stories of his time at the phone company, his time served in the Army, and working on his Cushman Scooters. He loved weekly spaghetti dinners with his family, coffee with his friends at Mexico Chiquito, his visits at Stracks and spoiling his grandkids and great grandkids. He was the best Husband, Father and Papa and will be missed so much.

Visitation, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services, Thursday, 11:00 a.m.,all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Cancer Society.

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN PROPERLY AT ALL TIMES.