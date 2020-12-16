Mike Koleff Jr.
HOBART — Mike Koleff Jr., 89, of Hobart went to be with his Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Gary, Indiana, on December 9, 1931, to the late Mike Sr. and Altagracia Koleff. He served for two years in the U.S. Army. Mike devoted his life working for his family and retiring from U.S. Steel Gary Works as a crane operator in 1996, after 43 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and beloved pets: Jag, Harley and Rusti. Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He is deeply loved and his legacy will continue.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Marcela Koleff; children: Michael Kim (Sue) Koleff, Cynthia (John) Redmond, Alex (Elsie) Koleff, Mary (Jose Manuel) Medina, Connie (Oscar) Sauceda, Julian Koleff, Gregory Koleff and Marcy Gooch; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Erik) Cox, Brian (Lauren) Koleff, Marc Koleff, John Michael (Sarah) Redmond, Matthew Redmond, Crystal (Gene) Bilderback, Caprice (Jeff) Rodgers, Marcella Medina, Marisela Medina, Jose Medina, Melissa Davis, Jovanna (Luke Bray) Koleff, Michael B. Sauceda, Cody Gooch, Kyle Gooch and Sean Gooch; great-grandchildren: Weston, Evelin and Olen Cox, Eloise Koleff, Isabella and Olivia Redmond, Vivian and Charlotte Bilderback, Alex Rodgers, Gregory Davis, and Sahalie and Malakai Bray.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Altagracia Koleff, Consuelo Sigler (sister), Grace Koleff (infant daughter who died at birth) and Daniel Gooch (son-in-law).
A private family church service will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Gary and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Portage will follow. BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Hobart is handling the arrangements.
