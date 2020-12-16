HOBART — Mike Koleff Jr., 89, of Hobart went to be with his Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Gary, Indiana, on December 9, 1931, to the late Mike Sr. and Altagracia Koleff. He served for two years in the U.S. Army. Mike devoted his life working for his family and retiring from U.S. Steel Gary Works as a crane operator in 1996, after 43 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and beloved pets: Jag, Harley and Rusti. Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He is deeply loved and his legacy will continue.