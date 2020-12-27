ST. JOHN, IN – Mike Ninkovich, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Cyndi; daughter, Ashlee (Bryan) Skaggs; two sons: Matthew and Michael Ninkovich; grandsons: Nolan and Carson; sisters: Radmila (Nick) Grubnich and Brenda (John) Brakulis; stepmother, Dosta Ninkovich; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rajko and Gospava Ninkovich.

Mike was born in Gary, IN on June 7, 1952. He graduated from Gary Emerson High School and went on to Valparaiso University and Indiana University and obtained a Degree in Accounting. He worked in the car business for 40 years and retired from Harbor Automotive Group.

Mike's love was spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered by his amazing personality and loyalty. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing at Innsbrook Country Club, and watching the Chicago Bears and IU Basketball with his sons.

Private family services will be held. A memorial to honor Mike will be set at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church would be appreciated.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in care of arrangements.