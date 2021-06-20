MUNSTER, IN - Mike Wienc, age 69 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday June 13, 2021 surrounded by his family. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years Peggy (nee Kainrath) Wienc. Loving father to Kristi Wienc and Michael (Jennifer) Wienc. Proud "pops" of Kyle, Courtney and Cameron and great grandfather of Isaias. Devoted brother to Tom Wienc, Richard Wienc, Patricia Urbanek (Bob Krouldis), Tim (Leslie) Wienc and special friend to Pat (Kristin) Cotter. Brother-in-law to Linda Joly, Debra Cast and Frank Kainrath. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Marion (nee Simonsen) Wienc and brother, Steve Wienc.

Funeral services for Mike will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Mike worked over 30 years at Roadway Express (YRC) as a Dockworker and Switcher. He spent nearly the last ten years retired, allowing him more time to spend with his grandchildren, family and friends. He especially enjoyed sharing laughs with Peggy and his brothers at their card parties. He spent countless hours outside, working on his lawn. He loved to read and watch the news and could tell you just about anything that was happening anywhere. Mike rarely missed catching a Cubs game, Bears game or Nascar race on TV. Mike was an avid stock car racing fan, and the biggest supporter of his son Mike, who he loved to watch race. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing new things with Peggy. In fact, his favorite place to be was right next to her. Mike was loved by many and will be truly missed.