Miladin Trivunovic

HIGHLAND, IN — Miladin Trivunovic, 83, of Highland, passed away January 11, 2021.

Survived by his loving sons, Marko (Kara) Trivunovic and Tod (Duska) Trivunovic; four grandchildren: Maya, Lukas, Novak and Leo; brother, Rade Trivunovic; nephew, Andjelko Galic; former wife and caregiver, Darka Trivunovic.

Private family funeral service are being held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville with the Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Merrillville.

Miladin was the former owner of M&M Foreign Car Service in Highland. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 219-322-6616.