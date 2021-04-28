Milan Magura

With a solid reputation in Portage, Milan decided to expand to Valparaiso in 1982, opening up in a building on Roosevelt Road, which at that time housed Zip's Convenience Store and before that the U.S Post Office. Valpo was good (and still is!) to the Beef Mart, and the business grew slowly and steadily over the years, mirroring the growth of the town itself.

With two thriving businesses, you would think a man would be satisfied, but not our father, he needed another mountain to climb. So, in 1987, against Shirley's better judgment, Milan built a new building to the north of the Beef Mart and opened a business that he had zero experience in running — a banquet hall. Special thanks to his longtime banquet manager, Julie Schmidt, for helping him get it off the ground. Christening it Milan's Banquet Center (what else?!), the hall was quickly a success, and Milan proved to be a natural in the hospitality trade. Larger than life, and the life of the party, everyone loved attending functions there, with Milan overseeing every detail. Operating seven days a week, with many of those days catering breakfast, luncheon and evening functions, Milan ran the banquet center until January 1999, when he decided to close the hall but continue doing carryout catering.