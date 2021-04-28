Milan Magura
VALPARAISO, IN — Milan Magura, 80, founder of the Beef Mart in Portage, the Valpo Beef Mart, and Milan's Banquet Center, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, from a broken heart.
Milan was born to parents Joseph M. and Anne Magura in Whiting, IN, in 1940.
Milan is survived by children, Mark (Amy), Christine and Michael (Marsha); grandchildren, Joseph (Beth) Magura and Steven Magura; Joshua Greenlee and Nick Greenlee.
Milan got his start in business at the age of 14 washing pots and pans in the meat department at local grocery chain Buy Low. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Devens, MA, where he would meet the love of his life, Shirley, who hailed from nearby Gardner. After an illustrious three-year military career that saw him rise to the rank of private first class, Milan moved with his new bride, Shirley, and infant son, Mark, to Gary, IN, where he secured his old job back, and then quickly worked his way up to journeyman meat cutter, to meat department manager, before eventually becoming the Buy Low chain's overall meat department manager before he was 29.
In 1969, with an apprehensive wife and three children under the age of 8 at home, Milan started with $1500 of seed money and started his own butcher shop, The Beef Mart, in Portage, IN. Business was not exactly gangbusters right off the bat, as dad told us of playing chess with his lone employee and watching the cars go by, and buying cigarettes from the gas station across the street instead of just taking a pack from his own store! However, through back breaking hard work and tenacity, it was not long before Milan had a thriving enterprise.
With a solid reputation in Portage, Milan decided to expand to Valparaiso in 1982, opening up in a building on Roosevelt Road, which at that time housed Zip's Convenience Store and before that the U.S Post Office. Valpo was good (and still is!) to the Beef Mart, and the business grew slowly and steadily over the years, mirroring the growth of the town itself.
With two thriving businesses, you would think a man would be satisfied, but not our father, he needed another mountain to climb. So, in 1987, against Shirley's better judgment, Milan built a new building to the north of the Beef Mart and opened a business that he had zero experience in running — a banquet hall. Special thanks to his longtime banquet manager, Julie Schmidt, for helping him get it off the ground. Christening it Milan's Banquet Center (what else?!), the hall was quickly a success, and Milan proved to be a natural in the hospitality trade. Larger than life, and the life of the party, everyone loved attending functions there, with Milan overseeing every detail. Operating seven days a week, with many of those days catering breakfast, luncheon and evening functions, Milan ran the banquet center until January 1999, when he decided to close the hall but continue doing carryout catering.
Around the age of 65, Milan decided to semi-retire, turning the reins of the business over to his son, Mike, which allowed him to play a bit more golf, hang out with his grandchildren and spend more time with his beloved wife, Shirley. However, he did not stray too far from the store, always seeming to show up on payday.
As children, we learned a lot from Dad: our work ethic and the benefits of early rising, even if it sometimes took a cup of water over the head for inspiration; to not try to catch a falling knife, for a cut would garner no sympathy; and to love our mother more than him — he was tough.
In adulthood we were inspired and even awed by the way he took care of his father and our mother, Shirley, as their health failed them in their later years.
Milan was always there for his family and we are eternally grateful.
Milan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anne Magura; sister-in-law, Ida; stepmother Veronica; beloved wife, Shirley; and his older brother, Joseph W, who only recently passed away.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St. Viewing Friday April 30, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM., the Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic School. Mask and social distancing required. (219) 462-3125