CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mildred A. Nuccio, age 90, of Cedar Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She is survived by her children: Catherine (late Jim) Hayes, Joseph (Linda) Nuccio, Jr., Phillip (Barbara) Nuccio, and Sandra (late Todd) VanDrunen; grandchildren: Millie Jo (Edward), Jimmy (Erin), Joseph (Jessica), Matthew, Kelli, Deidre, Nicholas, Autumn, Marisa (Jamey), Luke, and Anna; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Kathryn (late Leo) Breski, Mary Lou (late Steven) Kluga, and Stephen Pupovac; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Nuccio, Sr.; and her parents: Stephen and Catherine Pupovac.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 12:30 PM, at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She moved from Hegwisch to Cedar Lake in 1962. Mildred retired from US Steel Supply in the 1980's after over 30 years of work as a sales clerk. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, ceramics, and especially babysitting her grandchildren. Mildred will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.