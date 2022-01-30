MOMENCE, IL - Mildred "Babe" Kenderes, age 84, of Momence IL, passed away January 26, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen DeMario; son, Edward Smee; grandchildren: Brian DeMario, Tony DeMario, and Tina (Brandon) Carter. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert J. Kenderes.

Your kindness and laughter will be missed by many. Our hearts are broken. You will live forever in our hearts. Love you, mama. Private services will be held. Burdan Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com