Mildred Bernadine "Bernie" Yakovetz

Feb. 5, 1932 - June 11, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mildred Bernadette "Bernie" Yakovetz, age 89 of Merrillville, formerly of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born on February 5, 1932 in Gary, IN to John and Marie (Shingler) Ligda.

Bernie is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie (Glenn) Hammond; brother, John Ligda; grandchildren: Jennifer Yakovetz, Wendy (Douglas) Bloom, Sara (Matthew) Lams and Eric (Nikki) Yakovetz; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Isaac, Brielle, Elijah, Vera and Azrael. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Panteley Yakovetz; son, Michael Yakovetz and sister, Mary Ann Procopio.

Bernie was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She loved cooking and was an excellent seamstress. Bernie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Frederic Lams officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com.