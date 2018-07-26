HESSVILLE, IN - Mildred C. 'Busha' Orr (nee Ferus), age 97, of Hessville, IN, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 23, 2018. She is survived by her three children, Michael W. Orr, Marsha L. (Terry) Urbanczyk, and Timothy O. Orr; three grandchildren, Tammy (Martin) Furiak, Beth (Robert) Grill, and Kevin (Vicki) Urbanczyk; five great-grandchildren, Matthew Grill, Robbie Grill, Anna Grill, Jackson Urbanczyk, and Ryan Steppe; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband George Orr, parents Michael and Sophia (Groszek) Ferus; sisters Eva (late Steve) Fundyk, Angeline (late Tony) Kurek, Helen S. (late Frank) Kurgan; and brothers Albert F. (late Mary) Ferus, Stanley J. (lateHelen) Ferris.
Visitation on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, with Rev. Richard Orlinski officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. A visitation will be held in church on Friday from 9:30-10:00 a.m.
Mrs. Orr was a Sacristan at St. Joseph Church in East Chicago, and at St. Catherine of Sienna for many years. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. John Bosco, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Knight of Columbus St. Alfred Council 4933 Wives Club. Mildred loved Polish music, BINGO, cooking, and baking. She was active in her grandkids and great-grandkids lives, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother 'Busha', and a good friend to many. A VERY SPECIAL thank you to mom's caregiver Halina, who was her Angel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Share Foundation, or Hospice of the Calumet Area, would be appreciated.