WHITING/FLORIDA — Mildred Coil (nee Kubon), 78, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly a longtime resident of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Hudson, Florida, following a courageous fight against COVID-19. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Coil; cherished sister of Mary Therese (Patrick) Arnold and Thomas (Terry) Kubon; loving partner of Jerome Progar; special nephews, Paul (Sarah) Kubon and Thomas (Raquel) Kubon; adoring grandaunt of Max and Marisa Kubon; dear family friends, Tammy and Robert Walczak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 118th Street and LaPorte Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; private interment of cremains to follow. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limit of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Millie Coil was born on July 1, 1942, to Paul and Mildred (Keefe) Kubon. She graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School, Whiting, and the Academy of Our Lady High School, Chicago. She was a retiree of Youngstown Sheet & Tube, East Chicago. She had a great love for dogs and cats, had a fun sense of humor and loved to do Karaoke. Devoted to her family, Millie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, or The Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400