HAMMOND, IN - Mildred Couch 90, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born in Longacre, West Virginia to parents Claude and Evelyn Kelly, who preceded her in death. She was married to the love of her life, Melvin Couch, for 67 years and who also preceded her in death.

Survivors: daughter Cathy (Homer) Sartain, son Thomas Couch; grandchildren: Jon (Julie) Sartain, Michelle Couch (Mark Burke), Brian Sartain, Nicole Bean, Samantha Couch; great-grandchildren: MacKenzie Svitek, Lucas and Noah Sartain, Braden Albright.

Mildred's greatest love was her family. She also loved to travel with Melvin in their RV, especially to Texas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She loved bingo. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Cal-Ridge Lodge #1258.

She is deeply loved and will be missed by all!

