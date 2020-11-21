KOUTS, IN — Mildred E. Martie, 90, of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born July 3, 1930, in Midlothian, IL, to Ira and Ina Mifflin. Mildred was a longtime member of Kouts Presbyterian Church. Always the consummate wife, mother and homemaker, Mildred was proud of the warm and nurturing home she provided for her family.

On May 27, 1950, she married Richard W. Martie, who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include their children, James (Kimberly) Martie, Susan (James) Kenyon and Patricia (John) Morgart, grandchildren: James and Nicholas Martie, Kristin Colver, Ryan Hefner, Matthew and Timothy Morgart, Jason and Jeffrey Kenyon; and her beloved great-grandchildren: Madeline, Kylie, Lucas, Jazzmine and Myla, all of whom were her greatest joy in her final years. Special recognition must be given to her caregiver and dear friend, Zohra, and hospice nurse and friend, Tammy. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.