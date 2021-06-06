VALPARAISO, IN - Mildred Faye Galloway, 90 of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was born August 26, 1930 in Benton, IL to William Tate, Jr. and Fannie (Snitchler) Tate. Mildred lived in Portage, IN for 20 years and worked at Bethlehem Steel, before moving with her husband to McLeansboro, IL to become farmers for 34 years, which she loved. Mildred also obtained her Cosmetology License and operated a beauty shop out of her home. She enjoyed reading the Bible, farming, gardening, quilting, and doing embroidery. Mildred loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus, which carried her throughout her life always believing in the fullness of God's grace.