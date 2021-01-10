May 14, 1921 - Jan. 1, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mildred Ferda, age 99, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born in Ashley, IL on May 14, 1921.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and stepson Jerry (Chris). She leaves behind four generations: grandsons Mark (Marylynn) and Michael (Amber); great grandchildren: Colleen and Nathan (Carolyn) and great-great grandson Enzo.
Mildred (Gram) led a full life. After retiring as a beautician at age 80, she continued to live in her home and proudly renewed her driver's license in July of this year. She was last year's family miniature golf winner, enjoyed cards and breakfast with her lady friends and was loved by everyone she met. The two most important things to her were family and her love for God. She was a true example of Christ's love.
The family is planning a private ceremony and burial. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.
