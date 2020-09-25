Mildred J. Slavey
VALPARAISO, IN — Mildred J. Slavey, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1939, in Barbourville, KY, to Dallas and Hazel (Johnson) Castle. Mildred was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven, and had been active as a Sunday School teacher, Bible teacher, and caring for the babies in the nursery. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, tending to her flowers and watching "Jeopardy" every night. Mildred will be remembered as a modest and gracious woman, who cared deeply for others and put their needs before her own.
On February 4, 1957, in Jonesville, VA, she married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Slavey, who survives, along with their daughters, Virginia (Joe) Geck, of Lake Ozark, MO, Pam (Grant) Sweeney, of Valparaiso, and Janice (James) Keene, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Michael David, Dr. Kyle Sweeney, Elise Sweeney, Hannah (Nick) Violanti and Scott Keene; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alexis and Jobie; and brothers, Dalton (Shirley) Castle, David (Peggy) Castle and Michael Castle. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara Emmett and Katherine Lay; brothers, Kenneth and Calvin Castle; and her beloved dog, Bambi.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. The funeral will begin on Monday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.
A special thank you to Dunes Hospice for the exceptional care they showed to Mildred, particularly Tracy and Salena.
