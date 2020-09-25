VALPARAISO, IN — Mildred J. Slavey, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1939, in Barbourville, KY, to Dallas and Hazel (Johnson) Castle. Mildred was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven, and had been active as a Sunday School teacher, Bible teacher, and caring for the babies in the nursery. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, tending to her flowers and watching "Jeopardy" every night. Mildred will be remembered as a modest and gracious woman, who cared deeply for others and put their needs before her own.