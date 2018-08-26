MIDDLETOWN, OH/HAMMOND, IN - Mildred K. Kuna, age 92, of Middletown, OH, formerly of Hammond, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
She is survived by three sons: Dennis (Patricia) Kuna of Middletown, OH, David (Joyce) Kuna of Lawton, ND, Joseph Kuna of Wilmette, IL; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ann Ustian of Munster, IN; one brother, Andy (Millie) Zemen of Munster, IN; two sisters-in-law: Phyllis (Ed) Stanage of Three Oaks, MI, Joan Pennacchio of Tucson, AZ; one brother-in-law, Andy Klosak of Hammond, IN; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Joseph Kuna and daughter, Susan Larson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with viewing from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10:00 a.m. Directly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, (Hessville) with Father Charles Mosley celebrant. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, August 27, 2018 for a time of visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville).
Millie was a resident of Hammond and faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Church for over 50 years. For the past ten years she was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Springboro, OH. She took great comfort that the priests and lay ministry of St. Henry's continued spiritual visits and weekly communion for her at home after she could no longer attend Mass.
Millie had a strong commitment to charitable giving, and carefully budgeted so that she could donate frequently to a wide range of causes. Rarely could she turn away a request from any organization doing good work without at least a small gift. The causes closest to her heart were her parish, children, animal rescue and Native Americans. She was an outgoing personality with a sharp wit and strong loyalty to family and friends. Millie was a very loving and caring Mother, Grandma, Sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
