Mildred L. "Mimi" Baccega (nee Chiaro)

Wife for 66 years of Olindo "Bob" Baccega. Mother of Armida Baccega, Alisa (Dan) Murchek and Robert (Lisa) Baccega. Grandfather of Brenton and Brooklyn Baccega. Daughter of the late Antoinette nee Conte and Dominic Chiaro. Sister of Michael (Claudia) Chiaro, and the late Edward (Gloria) Chiaro. Sister in-law of the late Raymond (Nina) Baccega. Aunt of the Lisa Chiaro, Melissa Chiaro, Cathy Baccega, and Roseanna Baccega. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blocks East of Western Ave), Chicago Heights, IL, on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.