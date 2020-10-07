HIGHLAND, IN — Mildred Mae Jackson (nee Sherwood), age 91, of Highland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Mildred is survived by her daughter Kim Jackson (Teresa Matthews); four loving grandchildren, Sara, Daniel, Josh, Amanda (Alex) Parker; and brother, Dwight (Libby) Sherwood. Preceded by her dear husband, Luther; two sons, James Jackson, Ricky (still living, Kyo) Jackson; daughter, Diane (Late, Earl) Griffin; dear parents Elmer and Myrtle Sherwood; two brothers, Roy (Shirley) Sherwood and Dewey Sherwood. Mildred was a long-time area resident and worked for the School City of Hammond for over 25 years.