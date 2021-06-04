HAMMOND, IN - Mildred Marie Mosca, 88, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

She is survived by sons: Dean (Beth) Mosca, James Mosca and Edward (Stacy) Mosca; granddaughters: Michelle Nicole Mosca, Mia Natalia Mosca. Preceded in death by parents: Thomas and Maria Smolen; brothers: Andrew, John, Thomas, Jr., Arthur and Joseph Smolen; sisters: Mary Gronke, Ann Skertich, Catherine Latronico, Elizabeth Caruso, Theresa Savage, Bernadina and Bernadine Smolen.

Millie belonged to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Joe's Rosary Sodality, Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union and the St. Joseph Choir. Millie will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A visitation with the family will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers donation for masses, St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN also, St Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis, TN.

