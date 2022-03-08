May 28, 1922 - March 5, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Mildred "Mickey" Nicksic, age 99, of Hammond (Hessville), IN, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022.

Mildred was the loving wife to the late John Nicksic; devoted daughter to her parents: the late Stephen and Kathryn Grencik, who she always referred to as "Ma" and "Pa"; cherished mother to Lynn (Michael) Gargas; proud grandmother to Tyler Gargas; fond sister: to Julia, Annie, Mary, Frank, Kay, and Steven, whom all preceded her in death; beloved aunt to many.

She was born May 28, 1922 in East Chicago, IN. She retired after 20 years of service as a tin-flipper at Youngstown Steel Mill in East Chicago. She and her family were members of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. Her greatest accomplishments and pride were her family. Mildred was always so very, very proud of her grandson, Tyler, who is a pharmacy student at Butler University in Indianapolis.

Her family extends a heartfelt gratitude to family members who visited her throughout the years, especially the Grencik family and Yolanda (the late Eugene) Kruhaj. The family also extends their appreciation of the compassionate care she received at Spring Mill Health Center, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with prayer services to be conducted at 4:00 pm. Private burial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to UNICEFUSA.org/abc or Redcross.org/abc.