HAMMOND, IN - Mildred "Mickey" Nicksic, age 99, of Hammond (Hessville), IN, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with prayer services to be conducted at 4:00 pm. Private burial will occur at a later date.