Mildred "Millie" Ann Markley

VALPARAISO, IN - Mildred Ann "Millie" (Zugbaum) Markley, 85,of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1935, in Chesterton, IN, to Harry and Doris (Dille) Zugbaum. On June 4, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Markley, who survives. They had a wonderful marriage that lasted 68 years. Millie is also survived by her sister, Una Martin; two grandchildren: Sabrena Markley and Garret (Julie) Markley; and great granddaughter, Emma Kate. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary and his wife, Sandy and brother in law, Jerry Martin. Millie enjoyed taking walks in the morning with her friend. She loved to shop and enjoyed playing the nickel slots at the casino. Millie was a wonderful mother and homemaker and enjoyed arts and crafts. Per Millie's request there will be no viewing. Cremation will be performed. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Millie's family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed by all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Millie's honor may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.