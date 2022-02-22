HOBART, IN - Mildred "Millie" Griggs (nee Tatalovich), age 93, a long time Hobart resident, passed away February 17, 2022, with her family by her side. Millie graduated from Hobart High School in 1946. She was a bookkeeper for both Calumet Securities and Karras Tire in Gary, IN for many years. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, as well as the St. Sava Serbian Sisters Circle, King Peter II Lodge, and a supporting member of the Karageorge Choir.

She was preceded in death most recently by her husband of 67 years, Clyde Griggs; her parents: Sava and Sara Tatalovich; sisters: Violet Shematz and Mary Magurean; brother, George Tatalovich.

Millie is survived by her sons: Jeff (Chris) Griggs and David (Deb) Griggs; four grandsons: Garrett, Jeffery, Joseph, and Alexander; numerous neices and nephews and many longtime friends.

Millie had a loyalty and dedication about her that brought her respect from all that knew her. She loved her family unconditionally; her friends were like family to her. She enjoyed simple things in life, peach picking with her sisters, family gatherings, watching her grandson's sporting events, trips to Shipshewana, Serbian Music, Serb Fest and of course the Chicago Cubs.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, IN with V Rev Marko Matic officiating.

A visitation will begin at the church at 9:00 am. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice Valpo, 501 Marquette St. Valparaiso, IN 46383 or St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840 www.mycalumetpark.com