Mildred (Millie) Helen Lapinskas Jagiella

She grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, the middle child of Lithuanian immigrants. The family had no tv, no car and learned to arise to catch the bus without an alarm clock. When Millie got a driver's license at 17, the family bought a car and she became the designated chauffer. She excelled academically and athletically and upon graduating from Classical High School, Millie moved to Chicago to attend Loyola nursing school (where she purchased her first luxury item, an alarm clock). In Chicago, she joined various Lithuanian organizations and played softball for a local business sponsored team. Through her participation in Lithuanian activities, she met John Jagiella. An early feminist, she proposed marriage to John (albeit after a couple martinis), who wisely accepted without hesitation. They married in 1958, living in Chicago, Lansing, Hammond and finally in Hebron, Indiana. Though she lived in the Midwest for the rest of her life, she remained a proud native of Worcester and never let an opportunity pass to praise her geographical roots.