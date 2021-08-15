Mildred (Millie) Helen Lapinskas Jagiella

Aug. 13, 1936 – Aug. 9, 2021
HEBRON, IN - Mildred (Millie) passed peacefully into eternity surrounded by her loving family. Surviving are her children: Diana (Charles Thorbjornsen), Justin (Bonnie), Monica (Mike Murphy), Thomas (Kathy); her sister Aldona Affleck; her beloved grandchildren: Kenny Thorbjornsen, Rachael Dougherty, Lauren Thorbjornsen, Brooke Morgan, Kodee Miroballi, Nick Jagiella, Matt Smederovac, Kate Jagiella, Marisa Hunt, John, Joseph, Jacob and Mary Kate Jagiella; and twelve great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was: her husband, John Jagiella; Peter and Mary Lapinskas (Parents); brother Peter; and two infant children: John and Mary.
She grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, the middle child of Lithuanian immigrants. The family had no tv, no car and learned to arise to catch the bus without an alarm clock. When Millie got a driver's license at 17, the family bought a car and she became the designated chauffer. She excelled academically and athletically and upon graduating from Classical High School, Millie moved to Chicago to attend Loyola nursing school (where she purchased her first luxury item, an alarm clock). In Chicago, she joined various Lithuanian organizations and played softball for a local business sponsored team. Through her participation in Lithuanian activities, she met John Jagiella. An early feminist, she proposed marriage to John (albeit after a couple martinis), who wisely accepted without hesitation. They married in 1958, living in Chicago, Lansing, Hammond and finally in Hebron, Indiana. Though she lived in the Midwest for the rest of her life, she remained a proud native of Worcester and never let an opportunity pass to praise her geographical roots.
Mildred became an accomplished nurse with broad experience; she worked hospital surgical floors, in nursing homes and in a jail. In addition to being a skilled nurse, she brought compassion and comfort to all her patients, especially those most grievously ill.
Devoted to others and her community, Millie gave generously of her time, serving as PTA President, editor of Lithuanian newspaper, Draugas, and as a member for many years of St. Casimir Lithuanian church, and many other organizations. Lithuanian causes remained a passion throughout her life from the days of Soviet repression to Independence in 1991 to EU membership in 2003. She loved visiting Lithuania, and for a time lived with the Lithuanian nuns in Lemont. Politically active and technologically savvy, one of Millie's favorite pastimes was dispensing political and life wisdom from her "Ye Old Propaganda Shoppe" onto Facebook and other social media.
Full of artistic talent, creativity, expert cooking and gardening skills, and an ever-sympathetic ear, Millie was always the primary resource for her family on most everything in life.
Services will be: Visitation. 4pm to 8pm, Rendina Funderal Home, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN.
Funeral Mass. 10 am, St. Mary's Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN
Interment. St. Casimir's Cemetery, 4401 W. 111th St., Chicago, IL