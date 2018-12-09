MUNSTER, IN - Surrounded by love, Mildred 'Millie' Munson age 94 of Munster passed away on Wednesday December 5, 2018. Born on November 20, 1924 in Pennsylvania, she has been a Hoosier since 1955. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, David, and son David (Tina) of Lake Village, daughter Debbie (Michael) Marinaro of Crown Point and daughter-in-law Ilene Munson of Chesterton. She was the proud grandmother of Joe (Sarah) Marinaro, Gina (Ivan Marroquin) Marinaro, Doug Munson, Amanda (Shannon) Andrews and Jonathan (Sharon) Munson. She was the loving great-grandmother of Alyssa and Mateo Marroquin, Maggie, Grace, and Michael Andrews and Leo Marinaro. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Marian Thompson, and by her son Jerry.
Millie was a member of The Salvation Army (Munster Corps.). She and her husband did mission work for many years in several of the Caribbean Islands, South Korea, and in India, where she had the privilege of meeting Mother Teresa. Millie had a heart of gold, was a devout Christian, and was a patient and caring person. We wish to add a sincere thank you to her dear neighbor, JoNell Eaton, who kept a close watch over her and spent many hours comforting her.
Per Millie's wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Arrangementswere entrusted to WHITE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - GRIFFITH, IN. Donations to Salvation Army (Munster Corps) during this holiday season would be appreciated.
