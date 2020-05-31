× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE, IN - Mildred "Millie" Powell (nee Kuzma), 91, of Portage, passed away May 23, 2020.

Mildred was born to John and Anna (nee Hreha) Kuzma on October 24, 1928 in Gary, IN. She graduated from Emerson High School and St. Mary Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Gary. She married Charles Powell October 31, 1965.

She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Buda of Chandler, Arizona and Kathy Gericke (Carl) of Norman, Oklahoma, her sisters-in law, Barbara Kuzma and Wanda Brettin both of Portage, many nieces, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, including her niece, Debbie Brooks (Ardie), who was her devoted caregiver for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles, her sister, Patricia Long, and brothers, Edward Kuzma, Robert Kuzma and Joseph Kuzma.

Mildred spent her life caring for others, first as a nurse at St. Mary Mercy Hospital, then as a nurse at U.S. Steel Gary Works where she worked until retirement. She was the family nurse and caregiver and inspired many nieces to follow her into the medical profession. Mildred was loved by many, including the residents and staff at Miller's Assisted Living where she was a long-time resident.