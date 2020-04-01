HOBART, IN - Mildred "Mitzi" Ann Pogo (nee Ribar), age 90, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. Mitzi was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Church, a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Lake Station, Women of the Moose, former member of VFW 1562 and the Greek Catholic Union Insurance Lodge #66. She will be greatly missed.