Milinka Kosanic Kosanic

Milinka Kosanic

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Milinka Kosanic, age 89 of Merrillville passed away, July 20, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Born in Kamenica, Serbia to Adam and Zivka Gavrilovic.

She retired from Gary School Corporation after 25 years of service. Member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville and a member of the St. Elijah Circle of Serbian Sisters.

Preceded in Death by her husband, Ljubisa Kosanic, daughter, Milena Kosanic Ammons, grandson, Aaron Ammons, her twin sister, Milka and brother, Bogdan and her parents, all from Serbia and in-laws, Radovan and Fina Bogosavljevic.

Survived by her loving son Milan (Gorana) Kosanic, granddaughter, Anjelika Kosanic of Fairfax, Virginia, sister-in-law Vera Sekulich (+Steve) of Sacramento, California and sister-in-law Nada (Michael) Karas of Chesterton and many other relatives and kumovi.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 directly at 10:00 a.m. at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 8700 Taft Street, Merrillville with V. Rev Marko Matic with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, 444 North Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 in memory of Milinka Kosanic to be used to help the Kneginje Ljubica Orphanage/Shelter in Kragujevac, Serbia. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840.