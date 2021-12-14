Milka Pavicevich (nee Bosnich), age 77, passed away December 5, 2021. She is survived by her son Milos, of Arizona, daughter Anda (Ilija) Vranjes, of Arizona; three grandchildren: Aleksia, Dejan, and Milijana; Zlatni Kumovi Branko and Olga Jukovich and family; numerous family, dear friends and Kumovi.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with a Pomen service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday December 14, 2021 at the St Sava Monastery, 32377 N Milwaukee Ave,, Libertyville, IN. Interment St Sava Cemetery, Libertyville. For further information please call Mileva or David at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com